The father of the notorious “Closet Killer” is set to go on trial at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court in March for hatching a grand plan to bomb his killer son out of prison.

Dad Moegsien Haywood along with Luqman Lewis and Ismail Hendricks face an array of charges linked to their alleged procurement of firearms on the black market, allegedly to help Haywood’s son, Ziyaad, escape from custody.

Moegsien was first busted alongside Ziyaad in July 2018 at his home in Lotus River when Grassy Park cops found Ziyaad hiding in a kassie that his parents had made for him.

BEHIND BARS: Son Ziyaad

At the time, Ziyaad was listed among the 10 top most wanted criminals in the Western Cape wanted for various murders and robberies.

Less than a year later Moegsien, who was out on bail, was busted by the Hawks in an undercover sting as he allegedly tried to buy AK47 rifles, hand grenades and explosives which police sources say was meant to be used to bomb a prison truck and free Ziyaad.

But Ziyaad later pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to life in the mang.

According to the indictment, Moegsien faces two counts of armed robbery for the attack on a Kensington couple where, along with Ziyaad, they fired shots at the couple as they stole a motorbike in 2015.

Along with Lewis and Hendricks, he faces various gun-related charges for the sting carried out by the Hawks on 17 May 2019.

The case has been postponed to 17 March for pre-trial.

[email protected]