A Kewtown father was shot and killed while cleaning a car. Graig Middelkoop, 33, was shot several times by an unknown suspect at a residence in Kudu Street on Sunday.

Mom Charmaine Davids says her son didn’t deserve to die the way he did. “He didn’t deserve it, he was a very pleasant child and very helpful in the community,” she explains. SHOT: Graig Middelkoop. Picture supplied Charmaine claims that Graig’s death comes after he told them about a car that had been following him.

“He told us about the car that was following him. They chased him the whole weekend, but on Sunday when he was washing the car, a car pulled up and they jumped out to shoot him,” she says. “We didn’t take him seriously because he was on drugs, and we didn’t always believe him but we always heard that he was chased at night,” she adds. FATALITY: The 33-year-old father was killed in Kudu Street, Kewtown on Sunday morning. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that a murder case is being investigated.

“Athlone police has opened a murder case for further investigation following the death of a 33-year-old man in Kudu Street, Athlone on Sunday at about 11.30am. “Preliminary information reveals that the victim was cleaning his vehicle when a VW Polo with three occupants pulled up beside him. “It is alleged that one of the three, whose face was covered, disembarked the vehicle and discharged several shots towards the deceased,” Pojie explained.