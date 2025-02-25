A CAPE Town woman gave birth beside her husband, who had been stabbed to death. When Lillian Hlahla went into labour around 4am last Thursday, her husband Talent Gono called an e-hailing cab.

When the Joe Slovo resident went to put the bags in the car, he was attacked. Hlahla’s employer Jeannie Ross said: “Lillian and Talent have been happily married for a long time. She works for me and I told her to go home when she experienced sharp pains, I told her to take time off. “When I saw her messages around 10am on Thursday, I was happy thinking that she gave birth and a voice message was her screaming and sobbing, in shock and confused.”

Killed She said Hlahla told her Gono was killed as he went to the vehicle waiting for them. She explains: “He went downstairs with her hospital bag. He never made it back inside to help his wife to the Uber.

“A group of men attacked him in the darkness, beating him mercilessly before stabbing him in the head, stomach, and chest. “Lillian, hearing the commotion, ran out to find him collapsed on the ground, lying in a pool of blood, whispering for water. Desperate to help, she rushed to a nearby tap. “But as she returned, she was overtaken by searing pain – her labour had begun. And there, on the ground beside her dying husband, Lilian gave birth to their child.