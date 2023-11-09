An unemployed father and his two daughters have been left homeless after their Wendy house went up in flames in Mitchells Plain. Devlin Jones, 39, and his daughters aged 15 and five years old were backyard dwellers at his sister’s house in Strawberry Street, Lost City.

Jones says the blaze took place last Wednesday after load shedding, and suspects a power surge caused an electrical fire. An unemployed father and his two daughters have been left homeless after their Wendy house went up in flames in Mitchells Plain. Pictures supplied Jones says: “I wasn’t at home at the time. I left during load shedding, the night before I went to sleep during load shedding and woke up in load shedding. “I stayed at the back by my sister and she sent me a WhatsApp saying ‘your place is burning’.

“The neighbours kicked down the door and had a hose pipe to put out the fire. “All the appliances burned, whatever food was in the cupboard, pots and pans. I managed to get at least one bag of clothes, but everything was gone and luckily nobody got hurt.” Jones says while he is currently sleeping inside the main house, he can’t have his children with him because the house is already crowded.

His two daughters are staying with their mother. ALL DESTROYED: Wendy house went up in flames. Picture supplied Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, says the cause of the fire is unknown after an investigation. Devlin says the Wendy house is unsalvageable and is appealing for assistance with building material, food, furniture, appliances and clothes.