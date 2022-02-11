Heartless thugs shot and killed a father and his toddler son while he was pulling in at their Grabouw home.

Solomzi Ntwana, 46, and his two-year-old son Avumile were murdered in an apparent hit on Charmaine Street on Tuesday night.

The man, described by his family as a good community leader, was shot in the head and chest and his son in the hand and chest.

Two people were spotted running away from the scene.

The father of two was employed at the Theewaterskloof Municipality in the Housing Department, his heartbroken dad Jonguxolo says.

SHOT DEAD: Dad Solomzi Ntwana, 46. Picture supplied

He tells the Daily Voice: “On Tuesday night he drove to his in-laws’ place and his two children also went with him.

“He came back around 10pm with his daughter and son. As he was about to park, his seven-year-old daughter went out and tried to direct him so he could park properly, while Avumile remained in the car.”

He recalls hearing three gunshots: “I thought it was children throwing stones at the metal sheets because we never hear gunshots in this area.

SHOCKING: Grabouw rocked by double murder. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“I went out and I heard my daughter-in-law crying, my other grandson ran out and then saw that the car was idling and he switched it off.

“I also went out and I was shocked to see my son’s lifeless body in the driver’s seat.

“He had a gunshot wound in the chest and the head, he was bleeding. I moved his head and told him to wake up but could see that he had already died.”

“[The police] took his bakkie that he drove and they took all the forensic evidence and also his gun which he had in his car,” adds Jonguxolo.

“We don’t know what exactly the motive is but we suspect it is jealousy because Solomzi was not involved in any shady deals, he was an intelligent man who loved his community.”

VICTIM: Avumile Ntwana, 2 years. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson André Traut says the motive for the killing was unknown.

“The circumstances surrounding a double murder are under investigation following an incident on Tuesday night at around 9.50pm in Charmaine Street Grabouw.

“An adult male and his son aged three were shot and killed in their vehicle by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested.”

Any person who can shed light on the matter is asked to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]