Police are investigating a case of murder after a Kraaifontein father was shot and killed in front of his teen daughter. It is believed the 39-year-old man from Bloekombos was followed home.

After parking his silver Honda Ballade, the dad walked into his shack before skelms in a car pulled up and opened fire on him inside his home. The shack is located in an informal settlement opposite Bloekombos High. When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, high school pupils were gathering around the area which police had cordoned off.

A resident says: “Some people heard the gunshots which sounded soft because of the busy main road, but no one reacted until his teen daughter came running out screaming that her dad had been shot. “No one saw the shooters escape. “The family did not live here long as there was someone else living in the shack before.”