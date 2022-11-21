Police are investigating a case of murder after a Kraaifontein father was shot and killed in front of his teen daughter.
It is believed the 39-year-old man from Bloekombos was followed home.
After parking his silver Honda Ballade, the dad walked into his shack before skelms in a car pulled up and opened fire on him inside his home.
The shack is located in an informal settlement opposite Bloekombos High.
When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, high school pupils were gathering around the area which police had cordoned off.
A resident says: “Some people heard the gunshots which sounded soft because of the busy main road, but no one reacted until his teen daughter came running out screaming that her dad had been shot.
“No one saw the shooters escape.
“The family did not live here long as there was someone else living in the shack before.”
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Thursday afternoon at about 12.40pm at the Covid informal settlement, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, where a 39-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.
“Kraaifontein police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his face. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”
Anyone with any information about this incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.