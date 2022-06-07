The DA leader in the Western Cape, Tertuis Simmers, and his deputy JP Smith visited LEAP officers in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, Monday to see how local government can help reduce crime in the area. The visit rattled the owners of a few residential liquor stores as members including Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen rocked up unannounced to check on liquor licences.

Minister Allen, who is originally from Rocklands, had a word with store owners and managers to find out if they were compliant. “We are aware that alcohol plays a role in the stats of crime in the area and therefore we wanted to visit the root of this problem and see that the liquor stores are operating in their permitted times in order to curb the number of alcohol related cases in this community,” the MEC said. FACT-FINDING: Group & LEAP officers During the visit, Simmers learnt that the main drivers of murder in the area are alcohol abuse, drug abuse and illegal firearms.

He said National Government is failing the public. “We see budget allocations every year for policing, but we never see any improvement. Where is the money going to? “Policing must urgently be devolved to competent provinces, such as the DA-led Western Cape so that we can build on the successes we have achieved already, but also do more,” Simmers said.