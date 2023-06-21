The DA has proposed new legislation that would permit guide dogs and service animal owners to access public and private areas. The party announced its intention to introduce the Performing Animals Protection Amendment Bill for 2023, in the Government Gazette.

It stated that there was an increasing occurrence for people with disabilities who use assistance animals being turned away from public and private spaces, as well as from accessing public transport. “In the Equality Court judgement of SA Guide-Dog Association for the Blind and Amanda Bester versus the Department of Home Affairs and the Western Cape Department of Home Affairs, the court held that the denial of access to the applicant, Amanda Bester and her assistance animal, Reo, to the premises and offices of the department of home affairs, amounted to unfair discrimination,” read a DA statement. The party further stated there was currently a lack of legislation preventing assistance animals and their owners from being turned away from private and public areas, buildings and transport.