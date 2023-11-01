The DA has launched a probe, following allegations around a City of Cape Town councillor’s qualifications. According to weekend reports, Abdulkader Elyas allegedly lied about obtaining a medical degree. Elyas serves the DA in the City as a proportional representative, or a PR councillor.

The party has since confirmed to IOL that a probe is under way. “The DA has launched an internal investigation into the allegations made against councillor Elyas. This investigation will follow all the party’s processes and procedures. “The DA will not speculate on these allegations and will be guided by the outcomes of the investigation,” said DA national spokesperson Richard Newton.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Elyas is a student at the University of Cape Town in the faculties of medicine and commerce. Elyas further claimed to have obtained his Bachelor of Business Science in Actuarial Science between 2015 and 2018 and Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery between 2013 and 2018 at UCT. However, the university has since disputed the claims. “According to UCT records, the individual in question did not complete any of the two qualifications reportedly claimed to have been obtained at UCT,” said UCT’s Elijah Moholola.