The DA’s chief whip in the Western Cape Legislature, Lorraine Botha, has passed away.
The legislature’s spokesperson Matthys Odendal confirmed the news on Wednesday.
Botha reportedly had a heart attack in her office.
She joined the provincial parliament in 2014 and served as chairperson of the standing committees on local government, the premier and education over an eight-year period.
In January last year, Botha’s husband Johan Botha also passed away.
The DA said it was deeply saddened by her death.