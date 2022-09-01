The legislature’s spokesperson Matthys Odendal confirmed the news on Wednesday.

The DA’s chief whip in the Western Cape Legislature, Lorraine Botha, has passed away.

Botha reportedly had a heart attack in her office.

She joined the provincial parliament in 2014 and served as chairperson of the standing committees on local government, the premier and education over an eight-year period.

In January last year, Botha’s husband Johan Botha also passed away.