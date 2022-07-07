The District Six Museum’s Joe Schaffers has received his honorary doctorate from the University of Edinburgh for work done at the museum, an award delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. District Six Museum deputy director Chrischene Julius said Schaffers has been the museum’s resident musician, with an encyclopaedic knowledge of “langarm” traditions in Cape Town and beyond, reports the Cape Argus.

Until his retirement in 2020, Schaffers worked as an education officer, conducting tours with primary and high school learners, university groups and community groups visiting the museum, for 20 years. “It is not often that individuals, on the strength of their own life story, receive recognition for their expertise. Joe has spent many years honing his craft as a storyteller and contextualising his history as part of a broader Cape Town, even national experience of the Group Areas Act,” Julius said. “He has done so with sincere reflection, good-hearted humour and a sense of remaining true to his values. He contributed greatly to the success of the museum’s education programme and the honorary doctorate is a beautiful validation of his years of service.”