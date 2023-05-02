President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the strengthening of the tripartite alliance saying it was the only vehicle that was able to solve the problems of poverty, unemployment and inequality in the country. He said even Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was working closely with unions in the energy sector to resolve the problems of load shedding.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi came out in support of the ANC before the elections saying they must all work together to ensure the ruling party retained power. She said this would be the most difficult elections the ANC has faced since the dawn of democracy in 1994 and the tripartite alliance had to mobilise support for the ANC. Ramaphosa, Losi and SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila were addressing the main Cosatu May Day rally in the Free State on Monday.

Ramaphosa said the alliance must be strengthened. While the ANC has won some of the battles, there were many battles that lie ahead. The alliance remains a key vehicle in which the country can resolve its immediate and long-term challenges.

He said the ANC would have to sit down with the SACP and Cosatu (to decide) how they can strengthen the alliance. Both Cosatu and the SACP have been calling for the reconfiguration of the alliance. They reiterated this message at the May Day rally in the Free State.

Ramaphosa said all members of the alliance had a role to play. “It is for this reason comrades that we want a strong alliance. We need to sit down together to discuss the alliance, how we can strengthen it, how we can reconfigure it so that this alliance continues to lead the attainment of the National Democratic Revolution,” said Ramaphosa. Losi said they fully supported the ANC in the elections next year.