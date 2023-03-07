The DA has revealed that the US dollars hidden inside a couch on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was not declared to the SA Revenue Service. Party leader John Steenhuisen said Sars yesterday confirmed that the money entered the country illegally.

“The information also adds further credence to the findings of the Section 89 panel’s report that there exists prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution, the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, as well as his oath of office,” Steenhuisen said. “The ANC last year abused its majority in the National Assembly to reject the panel’s report and Ramaphosa vowed to overturn it in court. Information obtained during a probe by Independent Media’s investigation team, the Falcons, showed at least $4 million was stolen at Phala Phala, reports IOL.

The DA said the Sars customs policy on excess currency stipulated that “every person must declare” foreign currency upon arrival in the country. In December, Ramaphosa claimed that he had received $580 000 from Hazim Mustafa, a Sudanese national, as payment for cattle. In turn, Mustafa claimed in an interview that he had complied with the requirement to declare the geld to Sars officials at OR Tambo Airport upon entering South Africa. Steenhuisen said to verify their claims, he submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request to Sars to obtain the “relevant currency declaration forms”. The DA received a response from Sars yesterday, while Sars also sent out a statement confirming that “the record does not exist and/or cannot be found”.