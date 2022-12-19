In what has been a whirlwind of an elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected yet again as the ANC's 15th President. Ramaphosa clinched first place with 2476, beating his fellow contender and presidential hopeful former Treasurer-General (TG) and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who came in second place with 1897 votes

The final results were released on Monday. Ramaphosa joins Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma who were entrusted with two terms as leaders of Africa's oldest liberation movement. As the Phala Phala scandal remains an axe over Ramaphosa's head, it remains to be seen whether he will face the same fate as Mbeki and Zuma who failed to complete their 2nd terms as party and country leaders. Meanwhile, in a tight race, former Gauteng Premier and MEC for Human Settlements Paul Mashatile has been elected as the ANC's new deputy president replacing David Mabuza.

Mashatile, who has steadily moved up the ranks of the ruling party, previously holding the roles of TG and acting secretary-general respectively, won by 2178 votes thrashing his opponents Ronald Lamola who received 315 votes and Oscar Mabuyane who received 1858 votes. According to the electoral committee, there were four spoiled ballots and seven delegates abstained from voting. Past leaders of the ANC include John Langalibalele Dube, Sefako Mapogo Makgatho, Pixley Ka Isaka Seme, Oliver Tambo, Albert John Luthuli, Alfred Bitini Xuma, James Sebe Moroka, Zacharias Richard Mahabane, Josiah Tshangana Gumede, Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.