President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a U-turn on newly approved amendments to the 2022 ministerial handbook, saying the perks and benefits for cabinet ministers will now be up for a review instead. On Monday, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The withdrawal will give effect to the 2019 version of the executive guide pending a review.”

The decision came in the wake of public outrage after it emerged that ministers and their deputies did not pay for water and electricity. A complaint was lodged with the office of the public protector amid unrest from political parties and civil society groups. Magwenya said Ramaphosa acknowledged the public sentiments on the matter: “However, the impression created that the amendments were conducted in secrecy and to avoid public scrutiny is false.”

He explained that ministers “inherit” two official residences, which they must maintain in addition to their private homes. “You have a scenario where you have costs for three homes,” he said. The DA, which has actively opposed the amendments to the ministerial handbook, welcomed the news. DA MP Leon Schreiber described it as “a victory over ANC cadre corruption and for the people of South Africa”.