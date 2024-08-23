South Africa’s favourite television teacher has passed away with even President Cyril Ramaphosa paying tribute to the late William Smith. Smith, known for his passion for teaching Mathematics and Science on SABC 2’s Learning Channel, died in Australia on Wednesday after a short battle with cancer at the age of 85.

In a statement, his daughter said her dad died at home in Perth. According to the statement, Smith was diagnosed with an incurable cancer that was at an advanced stage. “He faces his final moments with grace, expressing contentment in his accomplishments and the impact he made in the fields of education and conservation,” the family said.

In 2021, Smith received an honorary doctorate from Rhodes University. In a touching tribute, Ramaphosa described Smith as an education and cultural icon in the nation. "The outpouring of affection the nation directed at him when he received his National Order demonstrated, years after his retirement, the place he held in people’s hearts.

“He was synonymous with The Heads of Knysna which was the backdrop to his television presentation decades before we could think of him as the first teacher to teach 'remotely'. "He demystified maths and science for his audience which extended beyond learners to their parents and anyone who wished to revisit these subjects or learn more, long after they had left school," Ramaphosa said. He added that during Smith's 25 years of teaching, he touched close to one million learners.