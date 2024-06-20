President Cyril Ramaphosa took the oath of office at the Union Buildings in Pretoria for a second time yesterday, where he made it clear that he accepts and respects the results of the May 29 elections. The ANC received its worst election result since apartheid ended 30 years ago, garnering just 40% of the vote, and thus losing its absolute majority in Parliament.

The party has formulated a government of national unity (GNU) incorporating its decades-old rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other smaller parties but excluding the EFF and Jacob Zuma’s MK. Ramaphosa emphasised that the people of South Africa have spoken: “The voters of South Africa did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our country alone. They have directed us to work together to address their plight and realise their aspirations. “They have also been unequivocal in expressing their disappointment and disapproval of our performance in some of the areas in which we have failed them.”

He added that the people of South Africa have demanded an end to the theft of public funds and the capture of the State. “Today I stand before you as your humble servant to say we have heard you. As the president of the Republic, I will work with everyone to reach out and work with every political party and sector that is willing to contribute to finding solutions to the challenges our country faces as we transition to a new decade of freedom.” Ramaphosa said the formation of a government of national unity is a moment of profound significance, describing it as the beginning of a new era.