More than 100 ANC members from various branches in the province demonstrated outside Parliament on Tuesday, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down amid allegations of corruption and money laundering. This follows the release of the Section 89 Phala Phala report, which found that Ramaphosa has a case to answer for regarding the millions of rands that was allegedly stolen from his private game farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa was due to appear in Parliament yesterday, but the session was postponed. ANC members, mostly from the Youth League, sang songs while calling for Ramaphosa to step down. Ward 60 member Faizel Moosa said they were “sick and tired” of having to defend presidents that have “no moral compasses”. HEAR OUR ISSUES: ANC mense outside Parliament in CBD “There was going to be the Section 89 impeachment in Parliament and that was cancelled.

“So we decided to go ahead with this message and the message is that we also want our voices to be heard as ANC members. “We are saying that we want change, and we don’t want to wait another five years and then realise change is so far down the line. “This is delaying progress in our view and as the ANC members we are just sick and tired of it,” Moosa added.

ANCYL Dorothy Nyembe branch chairperson Sinethemba Hlatshaneni echoed Moosa’s statements, and has pleaded with Ramaphosa to step down. “We are saying there is no one that is bigger than the ANC,” Hlatshaneni said. “We are not saying he is guilty, we are pleading with him to step down so he can clear his name.

“We saw in the case of Zweli Mkhize, there were allegations against him, he stepped down from his position while the investigation was still ongoing. “We are asking the very same thing from the president,” he said. Hlatshaneni slammed other members of the Youth League, who he claimed were “siding” with Ramaphosa.

Melusi Kama, ANCYL spokesperson in the province, said they have not yet resolved their position on the Phala Phala report, despite messages to the contrary doing the rounds. “We did not issue any poster on the question of President Ramaphosa,” Kama said. “Official resolutions of the ANCYL are communicated through our media platforms and this poster did not come through any of those platforms.