The father and daughter who set the wheels in motion to raise over R100 000 for underprivileged school laaities, have completed their end of the deal and now need the public’s help to reach their goal. Cape Town sports personality Irafaan Abrahams and his 13-year-old daughter Nuha on Sunday completed the 109km Cape Town Cycle Tour inside seven hours.

The duo, who rode tandem, said their mission was also to inspire Muslim girls wearing hijab that it is possible to be fit and do sport while still being modest. Irafaan gave all the credit to his “superwoman” daughter, for motivating him throughout the race. “She saved the day. I had severe cramps from the 50km mark already,” he said.

“She took us up most of the climbs. We eventually walked up Chapman’s Peak and Suikerbossie.” Irafaan, who describes himself as an “ordinary teacher trying to do something extraordinary”, told the Daily Voice that crossing the finish line tasted even sweeter. “All she reminded me of was our cause, she encouraged me to not give up because we needed to finish for the school shoes!

“These are memories for a lifetime and a gentle reminder that I’m getting old,” he joked. Irafaan is grateful for those who contribbuted with a good heart. “Shortly after the article was published a generous reader donated and there are also others who gave; we are thankful, thank you! You are part of the change.”

Contrary to her dad, young Nuha said her legs are fine. “I’m just happy that we finished before cut-off. It was harder than what I expected, but I still pushed to finish.” Anyone who wants to donate can do so until the end of April.

Banking details: FNB 60488259794