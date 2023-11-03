Bonteheuwel and Langa were abuzz on Thursday as residents prepared for the Springboks in anticipation of the trophy parade coming to their areas. Today, the four-time Rugby World Cup champions will tour the streets of the Mother City to give mense a glimpse of the coveted Webb Ellis Cup.

At 10am, a mini concert will be held on the Grand Parade in front of City Hall, with artists DJ Ready D, Bravo Le Roux, Fancy Galada, Mujahid George, Amy Jones and PJ Powers. The victory parade will then kick off in the Cape Town CBD at 12pm, going through several streets before proceeding to the Cape Flats via Nelson Mandela Boulevard. In Langa, they will travel along Bunga Avenue, Briton Street, Jungle Walk,

Langalibalele Drive and Jakes Gerwel Drive. Langa residents say the Bokke could not have visited their community at a better time as the suburb is celebrating its centenary today. Yanga Krutani says he is very excited to see his sporting heroes.

Krutani says: “This makes us very proud to be residents of the area. It comes at a very good time as Langa will celebrate a century of existence. “They must bring the trophy to our event so that we can celebrate and then they can go after that.” On the other side of Jakes Gerwel Drive, the mense of Bonteheuwel say they want to thank captain Siya Kolisi and his team for bringing unity not only to Mzansi but also their community.

Long-time Bok supporter Andre Barrons, 61, from Boxwood Street says he still remembers the 2019 victory tour. Bok Befok: Andre Barrons. Picture:Byron Lukas. Barrons says: “Last time I saw them on Valhalla Drive, as it was the closest I could get but this time it will be much closer. I’m definitely going to be at the corner of Jakkalsvlei and Bonteheuwel Laan with my flag. It is an honour to have the Boks come through here.” Holly Solomons adds: “I took a leave day and I’m looking forward to seeing Damian Willemse because I have been stalking him, he is so cute.”

Crushing: Holly Solomons says she is looking forward to seeing her crush, Springbok fullback,Damian Willemse. Picture: Byron Lukas. The Boks will travel down Jakkelsvlei Laan, then turn right into Valhalla Drive and Robert Sobukwe Drive before making their way to Cape Town International Airport. Meanwhile, the aunties of the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies were already in the gees as they belted out: “Wie het vir jou gesê om in die Bokke se boude te lê”. Founder Soraya Salie says the Boks inspired them.