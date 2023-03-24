After a 14-year absence, Hazendal United Football Club will make their second appearance at the prestigious Bayhill Premier Cup. The soccer club recently qualified to take part in the prestigious Under-19 boys tournament that will take place over the Easter weekend in Belhar.

According to team manager Mogamat Yusuf Meyer, this quite an accomplishment. “It’s a huge achievement, not only for the club but the community of Bokmakierie as we all know it. “Our players come from different households and football keeps them away from many bad elements,” Mogamat explains.

He says that the qualification follows years of struggle and dedication to participate in major tournaments. “Previously we didn’t have an U18 team but we built one over the years. IN ACTION: Niyaaz Begg, right, on the ball “For the past two years, our club’s premier team won the Rygate LFA League but failed to win promotion to Safa Cape Town Regional League.

“We also won the Rygate LFA Club of the Year last year so all this is adding up to the success of the club, LFA, its members and the community,” Mogamat adds. He says the community is standing bankvas behind the team, adding: “The same coach who took the team to the Bayhill 14 years ago took Hazendal 2023 to the Bayhill again.” The team was placed in the same group as Rygersdal from Cape Town, Northern Cape outfit Hungry Lions, and SuperSport United, the Pretoria team playing in the Premier Soccer League.

Safa Cape Town president Bennett Bailey tells the Daily Voice that Hazendal United has grown in leaps and bounds. “If you can win the league at Rygate then you must be a formidable force. I wish them well and they must remember it’s about the next generation, like the elders paved the way for them,” he adds. MANAGER: Yusuf Meyer Meanwhile, team captain Abdulaziz Bailey, 18, says they are ready to face some of the best.