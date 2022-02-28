Philippi police are investigating an incident where a man was stoned to death and on Sunday morning.

The unknown man was found lying on a field near the SA Metal building on Portland Road in Philippi at 7am.

A 35-year-old resident of a nearby informal settlement told the Daily Voice the man was killed by community members.

“I heard the guy was involved in some sex stuff with a child over the weekend and the community handled him by themselves instead of calling police,” the resident says.

“They took him to the field (Saturday) night and started throwing stones at him and some of the guys also hit him with sticks and stuff they found nearby.

“After they were done, they just left him lying on the field and then I heard this morning that he died from what the people did to him.

“We have seen this guy walk around the area before and I know he used to be involved when things get stolen, but I don’t know who this child is that he apparently got caught with.”

The resident says those involved in the stoning fled and police could not confirm the child rape claims.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Philippi East police officers found the body of an unknown man who was reportedly stoned.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. body.copy.bold: “The motive for the attack seems to be community-related while police have opened a case of murder.”

