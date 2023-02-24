Learners from Sans Souci Girls’ High have launched a food drive for victims of devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. The death toll stands at more than 45 000.

Grade 12 pupil Chloe Jooste is behind the campaign and says: “When I saw the devastation caused by the earthquake, the aftermath of death and excruciating pain suffered by survivors who were rescued from the rubble, my first thought was to be there and lend a hand, but I’m not of age to go. DRIVEN: Sans Souci. “It was then that I struck upon the idea of approaching our principal, Mrs [Shirley] Humphreys, to help me to collect canned foods for the people of Syria and Türkiye. “She blew me out of the water with her offers to make every facility at her disposal available for this operation to be a success,” Chloe adds.

According to Humphreys, the school initially aimed to collect 50 000 tins of food but have since settled on 20 000. “We are a relatively small school and cannot achieve this on our own. Hence we are calling on our neighbours and businesses in our surroundings to rise to the occasion in our quest to reach out to our very unfortunate brothers and sisters in Türkiye and Syria.” The cut-off date for donations is March 17, when a tower will be built with the tins before handing them over to the Gift of the Givers foundation.