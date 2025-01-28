Jazz lovers, the wait is over! Early bird ticket sales for the highly-anticipated Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) officially open today, 28 January 2025.

This is your chance to secure your spot at Africa’s Grandest Gathering, taking place on 25 and 26 April 2025 at the iconic Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). For over two decades, CTIJF has set the stage for a world-class celebration of jazz. This year promises to be no exception as the festival delivers a bold new vibe that blends the timeless legacy of jazz with fresh, trailblazing talent from across the globe.

Expect a stellar line up of international and local artists performing a variety of jazz and jazz-inspired music that will captivate both devoted festinos and first-time attendees. General admission festival tickets give you access to Kippies, Manenberg, and Moses Molelekwa stages. Surcharge tickets for Rosies stage at R30 a person, per show, will be made available at a later date.

Early Bird Tickets (Limited to 4 tickets per person): o Festino Day Access – Friday: R950 o Festino Day Access – Saturday: R950

o Festino Weekend Access: R1 500 Once early bird tickets sell out, Phase 2 pricing will be implemented. Act fast to grab the best deal! Tickets are now available on www.ticketmaster.co.za. Secure your tickets early to be part of the magic that is #CTIJF2025.