Three kidnappers, who beat up and tortured two Bangladeshis from Delft as they tried to extort R2 million from them, have been sent to the mang. The victims’ family have revealed that the kidnappers were allegedly armed with an AK-47 rifle when they ripped out the duo’s toenails with pliers while repeatedly beaten and burnt with hot plastic.

A bang 31-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, says the two are lucky to be alive as swift action by police saved them. “They came on Saturday night and took the two who live at that house in Delft,” the relative tells the Daily Voice. “The victims are 29 and 27 years old and they live together. The Ford Ranger they took is used by my 27-year-old relative who works as a delivery man at most of the Bangladeshi shops in Delft.

“The kidnappers came with an AK-47 and asked for the two of them by name. They took them in the blue Ford Ranger and drove away.” TORTURED: One of the two men who were kidnapped Police were called to the scene and the next morning, pictures of the vehicle were circulated among cops. The traumatised family say that as they anxiously waited on Sunday to hear from the kidnappers, they were instead contacted by the Hawks who told them that the vehicle had been found, but that there was no sign of the men.

“They told us they were still missing and at about 11pm on Sunday, we were told the police found them in Philippi and they are alive,” the relative adds. “They were taken to hospital because they were tortured. “Those guys were so cruel, they beat them up and tied them up with cable ties, then they set the cable ties on fire and it burnt into their skin as it was wrapped around their arms and legs. “They also pulled out their toenails using pliers. All of this because they wanted R2 million.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms: “The vehicle was recovered abandoned at Covid informal settlement near Faure Drive, and the victims were found in Lower Cross Roads, Philippi East. No ransom was demanded. “Three suspects between the ages of 33 and 24 were arrested and will appear in court.” At their first court appearance on Wednesday in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, the trio, who may not yet be named, were slapped with various charges including kidnapping, attempted murder and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.