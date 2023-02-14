Delft police are investigating a murder after the body of a young woman was found buried in an open field in the area. The body of 20-year-old Aaliyah Chingy was found along Afram Road on Sunday evening.

Witnesses on the scene claimed that she was killed by her alleged druggie boyfriend. One woman said she always saw the two of them walking together with a trolley and found it strange when he was walking alone on Sunday morning before she went to church. CLOSER LOOK: Police and investigators attend to the scene. Police warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said Delft SAPS responded to a complaint at the corner of Letaba and Afram streets at 7pm.

There, cops found the body of a woman buried in a shallow grave. Witbooi said the victim had several knife wounds. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” he added.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.” The sister of the alleged suspect said she was not at home over the weekend and the last time she saw the couple was on Friday before she left. “I only got home on Sunday ... someone came to call and said Aaliyah is lying on the veldjie. I know of nothing but I heard that he murdered her in the house and went to bury her,” she said.

“I live alone in the house with his daughter, my brother and Aaliyah lived at the back in a structure. “He told me that he did not kill her and I told him, ‘go tell the police that because the people are saying it’s you’. “He left this morning [yesterday] to hand himself over.”

ONLOOKERS: Mense gathered where Aaliyah’s body was found. Picture: Leon Knipe It was alleged that Aaliyah and her 31-year-old berk were on drugs and skarreled for a living. Her sister, a woman named Muneera, from Bonteheuwel, said she last saw Aaliyah on Christmas Eve. “We were in contact on the phone but every time when I phone they say she is never there,” Muneera explained.

“We got a call on Sunday night to say that my sister passed on. “When Aaliyah was by me she was complaining about her boyfriend and telling me how he used to abuse her and that she wants to get away from him. “As the story goes, she didn’t want him anymore, so she went to sleep at a friend and he got her and then killed her.