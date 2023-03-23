Capetonians can finally return to the tracks as Metrorail in the Western Cape announced the reopening of the crucial Central Line on Wednesday. In 2019, severe cases of vandalism and theft as well as the outbreak of Covid-19 halted the operation of this busy line.

That same year, a large number of people also erected shacks along the rails at Langa, Philippi and Nonkqubela stations. According to Zino Mihi, acting spokesperson for Metrorail in the Western Cape, service resumed on Wednesday following several practice runs last week. In February 2021, trains started operating from Cape Town to Langa.

“The train service is an extension of the Cape Town to Langa service on the Central Line and will stop at Bonteheuwel and Langa stations as refurbishment work continues at Netreg and Heideveld stations,” Mihi said. “Commuters must note that the train will depart from Nyanga station to Mutual station, where commuters will be able to connect to a train to Cape Town.” Mihi added that since the Nyanga corridor has not been operational since November 2019, the resumption of the Langa-Nyanga line is a significant accomplishment for the province.

“As the region, we are happy to fulfil our obligations as a community-driven service provider of mass public transportation within the Cape Town Metropole, in particular the lower and middle-income customers.” Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said thousands of mense will now return to make use of the trains. “They will now be able to save more money, because ordinarily they were using two thirds of their income to get to and from work.