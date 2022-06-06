Two alleged robbers were caught in the early hours of Saturday after a high-speed chase from Kraaifontein to Stellenbosch. According to Daily Voice sources, the skelms were a crowbar gang, but were stopped before they could commit a crime.

A spokesman for SJC Security says: “On Friday at 12.39am, our Tactical team were on patrol in Stellenberg, near Brackenfell, when we noticed a suspicious Toyota Yaris. “The driver of the car with dark tinted windows was driving recklessly. “Our tactical team immediately made a U-turn and noticed the Yaris speeding in an attempt to get away from our tactical team.”

He says a high-speed chase ensued and the officers contacted Brackenfell and Kraaifontein SAPS for back-up. “After a long chase down the N1 highway direction Paarl, two of our tactical vehicles along with Brackenfell and Kraaifontein police managed to stop the Yaris on Klipheuwel Road. “Three suspects jumped out of the Yaris, the passenger jumped out over to the driver side in an attempt to evade arrest and drove off.”

He says despite the K-9 Unit being on the scene, two suspects who fled on foot got away. “One of the suspects was apprehended next to the N1. Kraaifontein police stopped the speeding vehicle near Koelenhof Winery on their way to Stellenbosch and arrested a second suspect. “Both suspects and the Toyota Yaris were handed over to Kraaifontein police for further investigation.”