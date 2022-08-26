An amendment to the Child Justice Act (Act 75 of 2008) has increased the minimum age of criminal capacity for children. This effectively means that children under the age of 12 cannot be found guilty of a crime, reports IOL.

“As a result the minimum age of criminal incapacity is no longer 10 years but 12 years. “Therefore, children below the minimum age of criminal capacity of 12 years may no longer be arrested or charged by the South African police and may also not be prosecuted for the commission of a criminal offence,” explained Department of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri. “Such children who may have committed crimes must be dealt with outside of the criminal justice system by social workers who may refer the child to a children’s court for their directions.”

He said children aged 12 or older but below 14 were still presumed not to have criminal capacity and the State must prove their criminal capacity beyond reasonable doubt in a child justice court. Children in this age group may still be arrested by police, but the State must prove that they had the capacity to appreciate the difference between right and wrong at the time of the offence. The department said South Africa had signed the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1995.