Two skelms, who burgled a boutique and stole stock worth R100 000, are behind bars after a Heideveld aunty investigated the burglary and got them arrested. Community worker and founder of the “Gown Gang”, Vanessa Sauls, says she was left hartseer and disappointed when she discovered that the skelms who broke into her boutique are the same men who visit her feeding scheme.

The owner of V’s Boutique situated at the Heideveld Centre says she got a skrik when the community informed her that the men broke open windows and stole clothing and equipment during load shedding. ASSIST: Vanessa’s soup kitchen “Apparently it happened last Sunday during the load shedding,” she explains. “These two guys who come regularly to the feeding scheme came to tell me and I went to investigate.

“I was so hartseer because they stole branded clothing of over R100 000 that I just bought in. They ransacked the place and even stole the baked beans that I use for the feeding scheme.” The determined aunty says she put on her detective cap, asked around and found residents who had bought the stolen clothing. “They took boots and clothing and when I heard about someone who bought it, I went there.

“I even found her wearing one of the tops and informed the police and she had to give a statement about who sold it to her. “I did my own investigations and found that Munier Fataar and Harold Johnson were behind the theft and the detective took statements and arrested them on Wednesday.” RANSACKED: V’s Boutique was looted of R100 000 in clothing stock Manenberg police station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, confirms the arrests and says the suspects appeared in Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Friday on charges of housebreaking and theft.

The case was postponed to 29 July and both men were sent to prison. Meanwhile, Vanessa warns that she is not done and will go after every resident who bought the stolen items. “I am going after everyone who bought the items as well because they know it’s stolen goods.