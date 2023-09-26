A SAPS Crime Intelligence officer accused of raping his own daughter is applying for bail as shocking details about the case emerged in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. The 41-year-old sergeant, who was busted last week after the 15-year-old girl confided in her school principal about the sex attacks, made his second appearance in court on Friday.

The Grassy Park man, who cannot be named to protect his underage daughter, is a detective stationed in Pinelands. According to an internal report seen by the Daily Voice, the first incident was recorded in March where the officer allegedly questioned his daughter about a test he had found. The meisie then informed him it was a drug test and not a pregnancy test, but the officer insisted on checking for himself while the youngster cried.

The report further states that a month later, he sexually assaulted the child by touching her inappropriately; in the last recorded incident, he told her that her vagina “was dry”. The case has now been transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation and his release on bail is being opposed by the State. Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said: “The case was postponed to September 27 for further bail application. The accused remains in custody.”

Last month, Warrant officer Andre van Heerden from Lentegeur SAPS was arrested for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s daughter. The 56-year-old man was also investigated by Ipid, but later released on R3 000 bail by Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. During his bail hearings it was revealed that the officer allegedly gave the 14-year-old meisie and her friend alcohol and dagga.