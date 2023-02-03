Officers from the City’s Safety and Security Directorate joined delegates from various enforcement agencies for the workshop, which was presented by members of the US’ FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and experts from Britain, among others.

The workshop was facilitated by the City and focused on capacitating members on the best practice in kidnap and extortion investigations in line with the United Nations Manual of Guidance for Countering Kidnapping and Extortion.

“These crimes are on the increase in South Africa and while we need to effectively address kidnapping and extortion, we also need to equip the officers who respond and investigate,” said the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

“As criminals are upping their game, so we have to ensure the skills of law enforcement also don’t lag behind,” Smith explained.