The City of Cape Town held a multi-disciplinary workshop to combat kidnapping and extortion.
Officers from the City’s Safety and Security Directorate joined delegates from various enforcement agencies for the workshop, which was presented by members of the US’ FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and experts from Britain, among others.
The workshop was facilitated by the City and focused on capacitating members on the best practice in kidnap and extortion investigations in line with the United Nations Manual of Guidance for Countering Kidnapping and Extortion.
“These crimes are on the increase in South Africa and while we need to effectively address kidnapping and extortion, we also need to equip the officers who respond and investigate,” said the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.
“As criminals are upping their game, so we have to ensure the skills of law enforcement also don’t lag behind,” Smith explained.
Delegates from the National Prosecuting Authority, the SAPS Anti- kidnapping Unit and various city safety and security departments attended.
“I want to thank the National Crime Agency of the UK, the FBI and the US Diplomatic Security Service, for the week-long workshop on kidnapping and extortion,” said Smith.
“The knowledge gained and relationships built are invaluable in combating syndicates involved in these crimes in Cape Town. By working together, we are able to enhance our capabilities, strengthen our response and possibly prevent some of these crimes.”
Residents can report crime, including extortion, kidnapping and by-law offences anonymously, 24 hours a day, on 0800 110077.