Manenberg buzzed with his excitement on Saturday as hundreds of crime fighters were rewarded for their efforts in keeping their community safe. More than 400 neighbourhood watch patrollers descended on Phoenix High School where they were hosted by Manenberg SAPS and the Community Police Forum who handed out certificates and hosted a lunch.

The event is the brainchild of visible policing commander, Colonel Sedrick Hermanus, who says the partnership with patrollers is vital to fighting crime. “In the Manenberg precinct, we have 22 neighbourhood watch groups which consist of 493 patrollers across Manenberg, Heideveld, Surrey Estate and Vanguard Estate,” he says. “These are parents and residents who give up their time and sometimes their money to patrol, keep the area safe and assist the police.

“We wanted to show them that we appreciate their efforts and their determination despite the challenges they face.” He says patrollers in the area work hard despite having little equipment or protection from skollies. “Among their biggest challenges is the lack of equipment. Some of them don’t even have warm jackets and are open to the elements as well as the criminal elements, but that does not deter them.