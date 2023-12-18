Woodstock security cameras have proven to be vital as criminals have continued to be arrested since last week. According to the Woodstock Neighbourhood Watch U-Watch, last week the area saw its network of community cameras led to four arrests.

On Tuesday, a resident on Milner Road reported their car had been broken into, and a search of the street cameras clearly identified the suspect. The suspect was later located by Salt River CID and arrested by SAPS. A statement from U-Watch says: “...On Tuesday, two cars were broken into on Chamberlaim/The Avenue. Footage from our latest street camera clearly identified the suspects, cars, and licence plates. Woodstock SAPS are following the lead, and we anticipate arrests soon.” It said on Wednesday, a white Honda was reported stolen on Palmerston Road. But a quick check of the cameras identified the person allegedly responsible and one arrest was made.

U-Watch adds: “On Thursday, two males allegedly threatened a resident with a firearm. Fortunately, he escaped unharmed. “Within minutes, footage of the incident was shared with SAPS. Both suspects were located and arrested within 90 minutes of the incident.” Woodstock councillor Ian McMahon said cameras and technology play a big role in assisting Neighbourhood Watches in being active partners in crime prevention and detection.