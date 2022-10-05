Murder accused Jeremy Sias’ trial has been halted after he was hospitalised for tandpyn as his trial resumed this week. Sias, who allegedly killed showjumper Meghan Cremer in 2019, reportedly has vrot tande that need urgent attention.

This as footage of the day he showed cops where he dumped her body was due to be shown at the Western Cape High Court. Defence advocate Bashier Sibda said Sias complained about toothache and was referred to Victoria Hospital for treatment on Monday afternoon following his court appearance. “The doctor noted his condition as very serious, saying that an abscess had formed and this is because there has been no resident dentist at Pollsmoor Prison for nearly two years,” Sibda said.

KILLED: Showjumper Meghan Cremer, 30 “The dentist put him on a course of antibiotics and the extraction of the teeth can only take place on Monday on the day the trial will resume for further evidence.” According to the indictment, Meghan was accosted by Sias on August 3, 2019, at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables where she had rented a cottage. It is alleged that he attacked her, then strangled her to death before stealing valuables including her laptop, handbag, bank cards and her Toyota Auris.

He later enlisted the help of Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha, to help sell her car – they were caught with the vehicle. The duo were charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to the murder. Sias pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice.