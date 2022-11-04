Murder accused Jeremy Sias broke down in the dock at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday while being grilled about the video footage in which he admits to killing showjumper Meghan Cremer. While facing his second day of cross examination by State prosecutor Emily van Wyk, Sias could not hold back his tears and court proceedings had to be adjourned.

In video footage evidence handed in to the court, the man from Egoli informal settlement said on camera that he committed a murder and broke down in tears after pointing out where he dumped Meghan’s remains, five days after she went missing. Meghan went missing on August 3, 2019 from the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables where she rented a cottage. DEAD: Showjumper Meghan Cremer It is alleged that Sias strangled her to death and stole her car, which he asked two men to sell. They were caught with the vehicle.

On Thursday he was questioned about why he cried on the day he pointed out the location. Previously, Sias has told the court that he cried to put on a show for the investigating officer amid alleged promises from the police about a lighter sentence. Van Wyk questioned: “Are you sad because you killed her or because you got caught?” Sias broke down and was sent to the court cells to compose himself.

According to the Cape Argus, on Wednesday, Sias told the court that on the day Meghan was killed, he was working on the farm and went to a shebeen after work. He said he returned at about 8pm when he realised he had forgotten to take his dog’s food. He said he found a car parked outside the farm and thought people were having sex on “Lover’s Lane”, as the spot was known.

He noticed the key in the ignition and in that moment decided to take it for a ride. Upon searching the car, he found a bag under the passenger’s seat with bank cards, an ID card and phones, and admitted that he knew it was Meghan’s. Asked why he didn’t report the “abandoned” car and valuables, he said: “I decided I would put it back when I’m done with my rounds.”