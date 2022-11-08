Slain showjumper Meghan Cremer has been outed as a “cocaine user with cash-flow problems” at the time of her murder, it was heard in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Testifying for the first time in the murder trial of Jeremy Sias, the wife of the owner of the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables revealed that she knew Meghan was on drugs, and who first had money problems before she was then unable to pay her bills.

Linda Mohr was called by defence advocate Bashier Sibda to answer questions about the ongoings on the farm at the time of Meghan’s disappearance. According to the indictment, Meghan was accosted by Sias on August 3, 2019 at the farm where she rented a cottage. ‘STRANGLED VICTIM’: Murder accused Jeremy Sias at the Cape High Court It is alleged that he strangled her to death and stole her laptop, handbag, bank cards and her Toyota Auris.

The car was later found in possession of two men who could not be linked to her murder. Sias pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice. Mohr explained that Meghan approached her for a place for her horse and moved onto the farm, where she occupied the cottage for more than four years.

Responding to questions about whether anything “out of the ordinary” occurred before Meghan went missing, Mohr told the court about Meghan’s drug use and a sudden additional income that saw her make expensive purchases using cash. Mohr said from December 2018, she had noticed Meghan losing weight and a WhatsApp message sent to the farm owner’s son revealed the drug use. “My son came to me and showed me a WhatsApp and it was James and Meghan talking, saying drugs is a terrible thing and that a drug hangover is the worst thing that could happen and that he must please not tell me that she is on cocaine.

“The other important thing is that Meghan was a very good payer of her bills except July when she phoned me and said she is short of cash.” Mohr explained that Meghan rented the cottage and took showjumping lessons from her but could not always afford the lessons. She says she found it strange when Meghan suddenly showed interest in buying a new horse valued at R75 000 and told her she would pay cash.