The Western Cape High Court has ruled against murder accused Jeremy Sias and said it will allow notes made by police on the day he pointed out the body of Meghan Cremer to be heard in court. After weeks of protracted testimonies in the ongoing trial within a trial, Judge Elizabeth Baartman ruled that the notes were admissible. She said she would give her reasons after the trial is done.

According to the indictment, Meghan was grabbed by Sias on August 3, 2019, at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables. It is alleged he attacked and strangled her to death after stealing her valuables including laptop, handbag and car. GONE: Meghan Cremer He later got skelms Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to help sell her car and they were gevang with the vehicle.

They have been charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to the murder. Sias pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice. He claims he stole the car and only later found Meghan’s body in the boot and dumped her in a veld.