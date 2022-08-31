The murder trial of slain show jumper Meghan Cremer has been put on hold as the Western Cape High Court is expected to make a ruling on the trial within a trial. After weeks of protracted hearings and several witnesses being recalled amid claims by murder accused Jeremy Sias that he was moered by police, the State and the defence have finally closed their cases.

It is alleged that Sias attacked and robbed Meghan on 3 August 2019 at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables. Sias pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice for the events which led up to Meghan’s death. RULING: Sias According to him, he stole her car, a Toyota Auris, and only later found her body in the boot which he then dumped on a veldjie.