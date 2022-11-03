Murder accused Jeremy Sias has been accused of changing his story on what happened on the day slain showjumper Meghan Cremer was murdered. This was heard at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, as Sias was cross-examined by State prosecutor Emily van Wyk about why he returned to the farm after hours on the day Meghan went missing.

According to the indictment, Meghan was accosted by Sias on August 3, 2019, at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables where she rented a cottage. It is alleged that he strangled her to death after stealing various valuables including her laptop, handbag, bank cards and her Toyota Auris. MURDERED: Meghan Cremer He enlisted the help of Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha, to help sell her car and they were caught with the vehicle.

Sias pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice. In his testimony Sias told the court that on August 3, he collected food for his dogs and placed it in an empty stable to be taken home later that day. When questioned, it was revealed that he left the farm at 10am but did not take the food home with him.