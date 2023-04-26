A crèche in Mitchells Plain claims they have been robbed after paying a contractor to build a play area on the premises. However, they say after many excuses, the contractor has now closed his business, leaving them without a play area and money.

The principal of Toddlers Educare, Cheryl Green, says she paid Johan du Preez from Timber Treat in January after hosting fundraisers for the play area last year. UNHAPPY: Palie Cheryl. “We found him on Facebook but we checked out his references and it seemed legit, we had to give him a 60% deposit which was R4200 and nothing has been done,” says Green. “More than a month ago I cancelled the order and told him to refund me, he said he will refund it the next week, then he said it was paid into the wrong account but till now nothing has been received.”

“The parents aren’t happy because they worked hard to raise funds because we don’t get help from the government or anywhere.” Cheryl said she went to Muizenberg to check the business address of Timber Treat but when she arrived there was no such business. When Daily Voice reached out to Du Preez, he said that he had to close his business after 27 years due to “medical reasons”.

“I am not sick but I have to take care of someone who can’t do anything for themselves and I told Cheryl when we get the deposits we buy materials, we do not get money in the bank. EXAMPLE: Timber Treat’s model of crèche play area. “I have the material which I need to get rid of. “I have handed the matter over to my lawyers.