A crèche in Delft is being built from recycled tyres and cooldrink bottles. The Ulwazi Educare has been seven months in development and is set to accommodate 170 preschoolers.

Builder and co-founder of Natural Building Collective, Peter McIntosh, said the building is being constructed using tyres, rammed earth, eco-bricks and natural plasters. Eco-bricks are 2-litre plastic bottles filled with cleaned plastics that cannot be recycled. This helps in keeping water sources and landfills clear from these types of pollution.

The aim of the project is not only to provide a service to the community, but to also showcase a new form of sustainable development that is earth-friendly. “We are using recycled materials. Thousands of thousands of eco-bricks are being used, 1 700 large car tyres. The windows and doors are recycled. Poles are industrial waste. REUSED: Wall made with tyres “The inside and outside walls are cobbed. The focus of this project is sustainable building and I believe the first 1 000 days of a child is of utmost importance,” McIntosh told IOL.

He said as a nation, South Africa is 50 years behind eco-friendly building, which is much more cost effective. James Fernie from Uthando South Africa, a non-profit organisation, has partnered with McIntosh and his team on this project: “We were introduced to Peter through another organisation – Ikamva Labantu,” he says. “We already had fundraising underway for a school project in Khayelitsha, and we were struck by his philosophy, ethos and need to look for an alternative way of doing things that are earth-friendly,” Fernie said.