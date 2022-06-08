A Delft crèche suspects they were the victim of an arson attack after one of their classrooms was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Employees at Blessings Educare Centre on the corner of Kouga and Silungwe streets in N2 Gateway say they were alerted to the fire just after 3am and fought the blaze by themselves.

Mandla Kayishe, 42, who has been working for the crèche since 2015, said neighbours came to his house, a few metres away, saying a classroom was on fire. FIRST AT SCENE: Mandla Kayishe He says he ran to get buckets of water while other residents came to help. “It was myself and a few other guys who came with water to throw the fire out but it was spreading all the time.

“I think the fire was [doused] after 5am but everything in the room was destroyed and even though we called for the fire trucks, they never came.” He says the police were also a no-show. “We called them when it happened and while we were fighting the fire, nobody came out to help.”

While walking with Mandla in the room that catered for 25 Grade R pupils, the Daily Voice found charred remains of tables, toys, books and mattresses while glass from the shattered windows were strewn on the floor. The crèche has about 60 children and is calling on the public to help rebuild the classroom. Call 067 750 5908 or 071 546 2221 if you would like to assist.