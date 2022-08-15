Police are investigating two incidents where drivers crashed into people’s homes over the weekend. A Khayelitsha teen was left injured when a car drove into her home in the middle of the night.

The family was jolted awake to find a black Mercedes-Benz in their shack in TR-Section in the early hours of Sunday morning. WRECKED: Mercedes-Benz crashed in Khayelitsha Nonceba Tolbadi, 48, says her daughter has suffered a broken leg: “I woke up when I heard my daughter screaming that she was dying. “My daughter was sleeping in the front part of the shack where she was watching TV earlier.

“I saw that a part of the vehicle was inside my room, and the driver was still in the room. “We didn’t know that he was disabled. “We found out when my neighbours got him out of the car that he was wheelchair-bound.

“He was with his girlfriend at the time of the accident and they had alcohol in the car.” “They were both uninjured, which is a miracle because they first hit the electric pole and then my home and my neighbour’s.” INJURED: Teen’s leg was broken in the accident The meat-seller says her fridges have also been destroyed.

“The residents held him captive because they wanted him to explain how he would pay to fix everything, including my furniture and appliances but his father came and he had to be released.” In Wallacedene on Saturday afternoon, a police van flattened a makeshift tent in Nonkonyana Street. It is alleged that an officer attached to Kraaifontein SAPS lost control of the vehicle after swerving to avoid crashing into another vehicle.

The shack-owner tells the Daily Voice: “It is a miracle that no-one was injured. “Koos, who is about 67, sleeps under the green plastic cover attached to my shack and he was not there when the van flattened his place. “The police promised to come fix our structures.”