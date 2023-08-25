An 11-year-old meisie from Elsies River, who was mowed down by a panicked motorist trying to flee from gangsters, has been left paralysed. The mother of Devoney Gilbert says her injured daughter had to undergo spinal repair and brain surgery at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, before receiving the heartbreaking news that she will never walk again.

The Grade 5 learner from Leonsdale Primary School was rushed to hospital on Monday afternoon after she was struck by a motorist, who was trying to escape a group of skollies during a botched hijacking. PANIC: Residents at the crash scene in 9th Avenue, Elsies River. Picture: Leon Knipe The horrific scene in 9th Avenue, Leonsdale, saw the bang driver of a red VW Golf 6 crash into a Wendy house and Devoney, who was walking home from school. Residents claimed the driver was collecting a puppy, which he had bought near the Gaba Village informal settlement, when skollies saw the opportunity and pounced on his vehicle.

At the time, mense said the driver came under attack by members of the Terrible Josters gang who forcefully removed him from his car. The driver ran into the nearby flats as angry mense demanded the skurke release his car. They returned the vehicle, but as the driver tried to escape, they attacked him again, bashing the car’s windows with bricks. In an attempt to flee, he sped off and hit Devoney.

PANIC: Residents at the crash scene in 9th Avenue, Elsies River. Picture: Leon Knipe Mom Ivona, 40, says her daughter underwent surgery the next day before the family were told the sad news. “They said the bone around her spine was completely crushed. They took her for surgery to try and repair it, but could only fix it until a certain point,” the ma said. “They told me that she is paralysed from the waist down and right now they are still waiting to see if her brain will recover.

“She is sedated because of the pain, so they will see how she reacts when she is fully conscious. On Wednesday night, she opened her eyes but closed them again. She doesn’t know yet about the outcome and I don’t know how she will feel. “This is a lot for us because she just lost her father two weeks ago when he died in a fire. We have not heard anything back from the police.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed that Elsies River cops are now also investigating the attempted hijacking.