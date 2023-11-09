Cape Town singer Craig Lucas begged for his life as skelms robbed him in Thornton on Tuesday. Craig was driving on Poplar Avenue when he had a flat tyre.

He was busy changing his wheel when two men drove up to him and pointed a gun at him. The Voice South Africa Season 2 winner wrote on his Instagram: “I got a flat tyre yesterday, and while I was trying to get it sorted, a car pulled up in front of me. “I thought they were coming to help. Instead they robbed me. They had a gun and the one guy told the other to shoot me as they were making off. I begged him not to shoot me and thank God he didn’t.”

UPDATE: Craig Lucas’ post. Picture: Facebook He said the unknown suspects robbed him of his belongings. Lucas said: “They made off with my phone and managed to change the password to my Apple ID and Gmail. I can’t locate the phone or erase it until I am able to access my account. “The phone was unlocked when they took it, so they have access to it. If anyone messages you asking for anything please assume it isn’t me for now.