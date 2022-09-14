Five alleged vuilgat kidnappers, accused of following a Chinese vrou from Ottery with a plan to snatch her just a day after Lansdowne businessman Khalid Parker was killed in a botched kidnapping, have been sent to the mang. The Gugulethu and Khayelitsha ouens made their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following a spate of kidnappings in the Mother City.

Standing in the dock and represented by private attorneys, the suspects were granted a ruling by Acting Magistrate Imran Rhode to have their identities concealed, despite the State advocate saying they have no objection to the manne being photographed by the media. GUNNED DOWN: Khalid Parker Addressing the court, the prosecutor said the men face charges of attempted kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm and ammunition after they were caught by cops following the Chinese national after she locked up her winkel. She explained that on Saturday shortly after 4pm, the owner of a clothing store in China Town, Ottery, noticed a group of men sitting in a Chevrolet, and told security at the complex.

As the wakker woman sped away, the suspects chased after her on the M5 and while she jumped red traffic lights in a bid to get away, they stayed on her tail. The victim spotted a police vehicle and flagged down officers, who chased after and caught the suspects. Cops found a firearm and ammunition under the driver’s seat.

Upon further searching the vehicle, Lansdowne Saps also found vehicle licence plates that did not match the disc displayed on the car. Magistrate Rhode said: “The State will be opposing their release on bail and this is a schedule six matter.” Rhode allowed the defence attorneys to consult with their clients after being told that newspapers wanted to photograph the suspects.

The State prosecutor explained that as there was no need for an identity parade, they did not object to the request but the defence told the court their clients did not want to be photographed. “As there is no consensus I cannot allow photographs,” said Rhode. He further ordered that the suspects may not be named in the press or identified in any way, but gave no reasons for his ruling.

The case was postponed to October 6 and the suspects sent to the tjoekie. Meanwhile, cops say no arrests have been made for Parker’s murder. HIT: Parker killed in kidnap attempt. File photo: Leon Knipe He was shot and killed by three men in a botched kidnapping on Friday outside his business in Lansdowne.