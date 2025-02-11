CHAOS erupted at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) District Six campus as students protesting for accommodation and security clashed on Sunday night. CPUT student leadership said that one pupil sustained a head injury and was hospitalised.

CPUT management said students tried to force their way into residences while they claimed they were merely seeking accommodation for the night and that they were working closely with police to apprehend the perpetrators. The Cape Argus shared the video of the incident which took place yesterday just after 11pm in the parking area of the District Six campus and shows security guards and students in a struggle and fight. CHAOS: Protest turned violent late on Sunday A student representative explains: “It was windy and around 11pm students approached the security asking if they could sleep inside the student centre.

“When they were in the parking area, the security began hitting the students and that is when the incident happened. “We were peaceful, we did not want trouble. “One student has head injuries and is in hospital.”

In a response to the incident, CPUT Management said students demanded access to the residences and that is when the violence unfolded, leaving a trail of destruction with damaged infrastructure after a fire broke out. The university said in a statement: “A violent group of applicants who have been squatting at our District Six campus demanding access to residences, have clashed with CPUT Campus Protection Services overnight. “Security was forced to intervene after the group set fire to infrastructure, stoned windows and attacked campus security.”