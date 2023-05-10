The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) will be hosting its annual Open Day on Saturday, and prospective students are invited to attend the free event and decide on a career choice. The event will be held on the Bellville Campus and prospective learners and their parents can explore a range of study options including up to 80 career-focused courses.

“CPUT’s six faculties of business and management sciences, health and wellness sciences, education sciences, informatics and design, applied sciences and engineering and the built environment will all be exhibiting on the day,” spokesperson Lauren Kansley said. OFFICIAL: Lauren Kansley. “Many courses will be exhibiting in their buildings and not in the main exhibition space which means learners will get a taste of the classrooms, buildings and equipment that they will one day experience.” She added that competition for a first-year place is voelag with close to 50 000 applications received for only 9 000 spots.

“Learners can get ahead of the pack by attending Open Day and chatting directly to the staff and students in the courses that interest them while also getting all the relevant application details.” CPUT is one of the largest universities in the Western Cape and offerings range from short courses to post-graduate degrees. Open Day takes place at the Bellville Campus in Symphony Way from 9am to 4pm.