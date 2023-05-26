The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) announced on Thursday that it will reopen next month, while discussions around students’ demands continue. CPUT took drastic action two weeks ago when it stopped all academic activities and sent students home following violent student protests that saw buildings and private vehicles being set alight at some campuses.

BURNT: Wreckage following CPUT protests. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Students clashed with law enforcement officials as they made several demands, including more shuttle services and issues with NSFAS be resolved. Spokesperson Lauren Kansley confirms that a plan has been formulated for staff and students to return to their respective campuses. “We have reached consensus on the plan of action with the resumption of academic activities and continue discussing other issues. Smaller teams have been assigned to took into individual issues,” she says.

OFFICIAL: CPUT’s Kansley. She says all students are expected to return by June 2 while the mid-year assessments (FSAs) will commence on June 19, until July 7. Kansley adds: “Upon the return to campus students will have an adjustment/catch-up period which allows for academic and other support before the study and assessment period commences. “This scenario has been painstakingly planned, and we believe it presents the best solution [with minimal disruptions] to the rest of the 2023 academic programme.